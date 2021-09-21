Parenting Connection: Promoting social & emotional health in young children

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Promoting social & emotional health in young children.

Ultimately – this means making sure your kids are able to experience a wide range of emotions and know how to manage and regulate them depending on the circumstance. Child development experts say good social and emotional health in young children helps them to form close and secure relationships, effectively communicate their emotions to others, and can solve social problems without mom and dad’s help.

Experts with MSU”s extension office say, children who understand and cope well with emotions usually:

*Do better in school

*Form stronger relationships

*Have fewer behavior problems

*Handle their own negative emotions better

*Tend to lead happier, healthier, and less stressful lives

Here are some simple strategies to help teach good social and emotional health:

* Maintain a consistent schedule and routine

* Help kids learn how to label their feelings and those of others

* Help children learn how to control themselves

* Help kids learn how to be good friends

In terms of school, research shows children who have strong social & emotional skills — are more confident, can concentration better, and will stay persistent on challenging tasks.