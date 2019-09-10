Parenting Connection: Providing Healthy, East-to Make (Kid-Approved) Snacks

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Providing healthy, easy-to-make (and kid approved) snacks for school.

Most Michigan school districts ask parents to pack and provide a healthy snack every day, but without a good plan in place, a snack is either not packed or it’s full of fat, sugar, and salt.

MSU nutrition instructor Anne Sheltrown says, it’s possible to make a few homemade healthy snacks, while also enticing your kids to help make them with you.

Parents are encouraged to create a few “recipe frameworks” to make things like muffins, trail mix, and wraps — which are fun snacks that kids can help you prepare ahead of time.

For example, to make homemade trailmix:

Combine 1/2 cup dried fruit + 1/2 cup nuts + 1 cup crunchy grains

Having different dips available for your kids to match with fruit, veggies, pretzels, and crackers will not only help entice your kid to eat healthier, it can save you money too. Child experts also say, when children help prepare meals and snacks, they are more likely to eat it.

Here are some other simple ways you can help your kids stay healthy during the school day:

Snacks should be packed in individual portions

Stay away from high-calorie drinks

Avoid processed foods

Lead by example