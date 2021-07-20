Parenting Connection: Qualities of a healthy family

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Qualities of a healthy family.

Look, nobody is perfect — and no family is either. We all have a few “things” that are weird, unique, or different. That being said, researchers across the country have found that strong families share six qualities that help form a healthy unit. Experts say, all six of these family traits overlap to some degree, and work with each other as well. In fact, one researcher says a very healthy family allows these traits to intertwine like a big ball of string collected over time.

Here are the six qualities that researchers have identified as indicators of a strong family:

*Appreciation and affection. Very self-explanatory. Families do well when both qualities are displayed to one another.

*Commitment. Experts say strong families are very loyal to each other, share responsibilities, and make decisions together.

*Positive communication. Healthy families share feelings with each other — with teasing, put-downs, and sarcasm being very rare.

*Strong coping skills. Researchers say strong families tend to be resilient. In fact, crisis brings them closer together.

*Healthy spiritual well-being. This means it’s easy for them to share spiritual values and beliefs with each other.

*Spending time together. Experts say this is key.

Child development experts say, the more families practices these traits, the more all members will see just how strong a bond that forms that’ll help for both good times and bad.