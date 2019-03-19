PARENTING CONNECTION: Self-Care is Non-Negotiable

LANSING, Mi. – (WLNS)-TV)

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Self-Care.

Parents need this for many reasons and child experts say, scheduling it in your life should be non-negotiable.

Self-care isn’t just having a date night with your partner either — it’s also about eating and sleeping right too. Most parents get so consumed with raising kids — many don’t pack a great lunch, end up eating fast food, or forget to bring a healthy snack.

As for sleep, it’s nearly impossible to get any right?… especially with infants and toddlers. Child experts say, then tailor a bedtime routine for yourself.

Physical and mental fatigue is a certainty, so child experts say, scheduling self-care time is essential.

“We need to make sure we put ourselves on the priority list because when you are run down, you’re tired, how you interact with your child is going to change, says child development expert Kendra Moyses with MSU. “If you’re stressed out and you’re tired, you may be more irritable and some of the things they do to explore, you may find annoying or irritating. It’s much easier to handle if you are taking care of yourself.”

Here are some suggestions to help get your self-care started:

*Make sure your basic daily needs are met, like providing yourself enough food, drink, and sleep

*Make an enjoyable activity a routine that everyone in the house knows about

*Start small

*Explain to your kids why these self-care moments are necessary

Moyses says, even just 15 minutes to decompress with something you like to do will help you feel better.

