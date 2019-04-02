PARENTING CONNECTION: Stay Away from Distracted Parenting

LANSING, Mi. – (WLNS-TV)

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Distracted Parenting.

Parents are busier nowadays and now rely on technology to keep us on track, on budget, and up-to-date. Unfortunately, child experts say too many of us spend too much time on our cell phone and it’s causing many kids to fall victim to distracted parenting. They believe when technology becomes more important, it can truly hurt a kid’s development.

Kendra Moyses, a child development expert with Michigan State University says, she understands the tough task of putting down the technology, but the temptation to use it at all times of the day may need some management.

“Infants and toddlers take their cues from facial expressions and from interactions,” says Moyses. “If a parent is always on their phone and not looking at their child, then they are also missing out on those opportunties to bond with their child.”

Here are a few ways to reduce the amount of cell-phone distractions you have:

*Start scheduling-in when you use your cell phone so that it doesn’t provide conflict with your kids

*Create tech-free zones

*Put tech distractions out of reach at dinner, an hour before bedtime, or when there is a planned event

Also, playing is essential to child development and every kid wants their parents to watch so Moyses says, kids competing against not only your interest, but also technology can cause several negative outcomes you may not want to deal with later in life.