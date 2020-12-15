Parenting Connection: Strategies for sparking rich conversations with your children

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Strategies for sparking rich conversations with your children.

This may be more important than ever because since March, most of us have been cooped up at home. Child development experts say, virtual learning, no traditional events and limited socializing can easily cause daily conversations at home to fall flat and consist of pretty much nothing of substance — and that can be a problem.

Children are curious and eager to learn and experts say, a conversation that doesn’t involve a lot of one-word answers improves the bond with your kids, encourages them to listen to you, helps them to form relationships and to build better self-esteem. Local child development experts say, one of the best strategies in order to spark up a better conversation, is how you ask questions.

“One of the things we encourage parents to do is ask open ended questions,” says Kendra Moyses with Michigan State University. “Like ‘what was the best part of your day today?’ or ‘what part was challenging?’ and asking questions that really allows kids to expand their answers and to think about it, and be a little creative with them as well.”

Other strategies to stay away from one-word answers include:

*Learn about what interests your child and bring those topics up, that’ll get them excited to chat and share.

*Keep the conversation going at a later time. This shows your interested and will encourage them to keep you updated.

*Find good times & places to start conversations. This may be after school, before bedtime or during a drive.

*Be a good listener. This means also making good eye-contact, smiling and not interrupting.

Child experts say, having regular conversations with your kids that aren’t full of one-word answers will do many things to enrich their development — and maybe best of all, bring you closer together as well.