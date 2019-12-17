Parenting Connection: Successful Co-Parenting Tips for the Holiday Season

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Successful Co-Parenting Tips During the Holidays.

It’s the time of year when you work really hard to bring happiness to your kids, but for recently separated or divorced parents it may feel impossible to do so, especially when one of the two will likely miss Christmas morning and-or any other holiday celebratory festivity.

Various child and family experts say, there are many things you can do right now to limit feelings of holiday dread and discomfort. Initial success starts with developing a co-parenting holiday plan with your ex. It’s recommended you coordinate on every decision relating to the holidays, including which parent your children will be spending specific holidays with. Experts say, try your best not to disrupt the pre-set schedule, understand that occasionally a compromise is needed, and get specific in your plan about when and where you will pick up and drop off your kids due to potential new times and places.

Next up, talk with your ex about gift-giving for each child. For example, figure out who is buying what to make the gifts equal, try to not compete over presents, and stay away from trying to outspend one other. A great idea is to join forces to get one bigger present for your child that comes from both parents to show that even though you’re no longer married, you will both always be there for them.

Due to most divorced couples celebrating the holidays separately certain traditions will likely change, but experts say to create new traditions that’ll not only help you, but will give your children something to look forward to.

Here are some ideas:

*Change your gift-giving routine

*Schedule a day specific to spend time doing something festive, like decorating or shopping

*Pick a new meal or restaurant to symbolize the season.

Child experts say, these tips can help divorcing or separating spouses to still create a happy holiday season for their children.