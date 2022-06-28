LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Talking about the Birds and the Bees.

Over the next few weeks, we’re going to look at topics involving consent, body image, and the classic birds and bees discussion — that child development experts say isn’t the same old “talk” as before.

The amount of sexualized content a kid can see on TV, hear on the radio, or view on tablets and phones has dramatically increased over the past 30 years. Experts say, this is forcing many parents to address the birds and the bees talk a lot sooner than they expected. That being said — the amount of help, information, and tips on how to best address this important conversation is super easy to find and use.

Human Development & Family Studies expert Doctor Megan Maas says, talking about sex, sexual imagery and topics closely related should be done gradually over time – and that kids can handle it.

“If you build up with gradual short conversations over time, that’s going to be a much more solid and consistent message for your kids than a just couple of different embarrassing conversations. We have the problem, our kids are fine, they can handle this. Parents have a much harder time with this because we did not have parents that talked to us and we are still kind of coming out of this shame sort of perspective on these types of things.”

Here are 6 tips to keep in mind about ‘the talk’:

*It’s never too early to discuss “sex”

*Try your best to have a series of short conversations about sex throughout childhood and adolescence

*Look for teachable moments

*Don’t ignore a conversation that gets brought up by your child

*Use books, tv or other media to help explain

*Make sure they know they are in charge of their bodies and have the right to say NO