Parenting Connection: Teach Kids with a Growth Mindset Strategy

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Teaching Kids Using a Growth Mindset Strategy.

Child experts say, a growth mindset means helping your children learn by emphasizing practice and hard work, rather than rewarding for only the outcome. This approach encourages kids to handle a challenge, big or small, with confidence they will ultimately succeed, learn that it’s okay to make a mistake, and problems can be fixed in various ways.

Child development expert Kendra Moyses with MSU says, this strategy should start early in a child’s life and it’s important you have patience and allow for practice.

“There are times when kids are learning to tie their shoes or trying to zip up their jacket and we want to hurry them along or just do it for them to fix it, but really want we want to do is let them practice things over and over so that they can have a can-do attitude. They will look at hard challenges and say, I can do that.”

Here are a few growth mindset strategies you can follow:

*Focus on effort, not the outcome

*Teach mistakes are part of learning

*Instill challenges as opportunities

*Emphasize growth over speed

In a growth mindset frame of mind, your kids will soon understand that talents and abilities can be developed through effort, good teaching and persistence. Child experts say, when young kids are taught this at an early age, it helps them in not only academics, but socially as well.