Parenting Connection: Teach your kids cameras are everywhere

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Teach your kids cameras are everywhere.

We now live in a world where cameras can be found in just about every place you can think of — like attached to buildings and doorbells, or in the hands of everybody around you. If you do something stupid, there’s a good chance a camera recorded it — even if you didn’t want your actions to be made watchable with a simple click.

Look at what happened after Michigan State beat Michigan. For whatever reason, the big game leads to people rioting and causing chaos. When that happens, the phones get pulled out and it’s impossible to deny video proof of setting things on fire or overturning cars.

Child experts say kids are growing up in a world where everything they do, especially in public, could be caught on camera — and one bad decision recorded from someone else may never be gone forever — so you need to have that conversation with your kids.

“We have to recognize as adults that kids aren’t always good at that long-term thinking because their brains haven’t developed that skill yet,” says child expert Kylie Rymanowicz. “It takes for them to make mistakes to learn that, but we can model and guide them, like, talk though and guide them that if you do this thing, what are the consequences and are you prepared to live with those consequences of that?”

Those consequences can range from massive embarrassment, stop you from being hired, promoted, or accepted into a program… or even being charged with a crime.

Child experts also say the conversations also need to include that even if their child or a friend took the video, posted it, and deleted it… the video is still out there somewhere, caught a screengrab, or recorded it on their own phone… so the video never really goes away.