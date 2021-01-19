Parenting Connection: Teaching healthy self-care habits your children can use

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Teaching healthy self-care habits your children can use

We’ve discussed many times in this segment how important it is that parents practice self-care. This involves finding ways to guarantee yourself moments of time to rest, eat, or watch a show you love on TV without interruptions. Well, experts believe healthy self-care habits need to be a part of your kids’ life too, but the purpose is a bit different.

Establishing healthy self-care habits with your children, like getting enough sleep and eating well are obvious — this is more about teaching successful self-care habits they can use when your kids face a struggle, get stress out, or simply need to accomplish everyday tasks without your help.

“We’re thinking about self-care, but not in the way the media or we in society think of self-care, like taking a bubble bath and doing all of that,” says Kendra Moyses, child development expert with Michigan State University. “Instead, we’re thinking about what brings your kids joy, what gets you and them excited, and how you can help teach your kids that habit. It’s really important that they know how to take care of themselves when they are stressed out or things get rough.”

Let’s look at a few ways to establish some healthy self-care habits for kids, starting with:

*Talking about emotions. By helping your kids better understand their feelings, they’ll know how to handle them now and as an adult

*Teach basic skills. Experts say children who know how to do things like bath, brush their teeth, and make themselves a snack — will help develop a solid foundation for taking care of themselves as they get older

*Learn self-regulation strategies like taking deep breaths, counting to ten, or walking away

*Allow for down time. Teaching your kids it’s OK to rest or take a break can help them slow down their busy lives when they become adults.

Experts say, by equipping kids with self-care habits — it’ll help them to be aware of their mental, emotional, and physical health — that’ll go a long way in terms of their overall well-being.