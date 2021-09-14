Parenting Connection: Teaching kids how to use the right tone of voice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Teaching kids how to use the right tone of voice.

Communication is more than just words. Body language, volume, and tone are extremely important too, in fact, teaching your kids how to use the right tone of voice is very impactful — and at the same time, can remove a bad habit from forming.

For example, whining when they want something, speaking rudely to you or others, or yelling to get their point across. Child development expert Kylie Rymanowicz says, without your teaching and modeling how to use tone appropriately — not just with family members, but with people like teachers, doctors, and friends — your kids won’t know any better.

“So when your child is like, ‘but dad I really want this’ — you can stop and say, ok, let’s try that again… that sounds pretty whiny. Why don’t you try and give me another shot at that or when they respond rudely, you can say, ‘I’m so ready to listen to you when you start talking respectfully’ and put it upon them to change that tone.” It’s important we set those limits for children because they learn. I’ve been around adults who whine to get what they want and they do this probably because a parent didn’t tell them, oh, this isn’t going to get you very far in the adult world, you’re going to need to try that again.”

Rymanowicz also says it’s important to remember that using the appropriate tone can make a big difference in how your child is perceived by others. They must know that the wrong tone can impact social relationships, such as friendships or student to teacher dynamics.