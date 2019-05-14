PARENTING CONNECTION: The Importance of Outdoor Play

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s Topic: The Importance of Outdoor Play.

It’s much harder nowadays to get your kids playing outside with high speed internet, gaming systems, and on-demand tv at our fingertips, child experts say outside play is a must.

The biggest reason to have consistent outdoor play for your kids is for health reasons. Outdoor play usually involves running, skipping, jumping, and playing games — activities that help to strengthen muscles, improve motor skills, and sharpen hand-eye coordination. Other benefits to outdoor play include improvements in learning, more creativity, and better social skills. Child development expert Claire Vallotton says, sunshine can do wonders too.

“The sunshine provides vitamin D, which regulates our mood and sleep. Children and adults sleep better when they’ve spent some time outside, and of course the exercise we get also regulates our sleep, attention, and improves our mood alot.”

A good mood and sleep, two of the biggest factors for a happy child…so child experts say — get a daily outside play plan in place now that will limit screen time, get them in the sun, and make for a better house.