Parenting Connection: Using art to assist in early childhood development

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Using art to assist in early childhood development.

Some form of online learning is now underway for tens of thousands of students statewide.. and likely being omitted from daily or weekly lesson plans is art.

Child experts say, parents, if that’s the case you’re going to want to add an art project or two for your kids to do, especially for younger children.

Experts from the Michigan State University Extension say, qualities young kids better develop when participating in art activities include:

*Fine motor skills, like grasping crayons or paintbrushes and using them to create.

*Cognitive development, caused by seeing what is created.

*Math, stemming from using shapes, sizes, and spatial reasoning.

*Free expression, in that your child is coming up with ideas on their own.

Here are a few ways to support a child’s artistic journey:

*Provide choices. This means offering a wide range of materials to use like paint, colored pencils, crayons, or play-dough.

*Be artistic with them by doing the same project.

*Talk with them about their art with open-ended questions.

*Support, don’t lead the project.

*Focus on the process, not the product.

Child development experts say, art exploration is not only fun, but also educational and can really pass the time while staying at home.