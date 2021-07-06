PARENTING CONNECTION: Vacation advice

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Going on a vacation can be a stressful endeavor for anyone. You’ve got to first pick a place you want to go for at least several days, pack, financially plan, there is a lot to figure out. Now add a family into the mix, especially little kids, and you’ve got quite the task before you can start having some fun.

For kids, the part of traveling from your home to the destination can be rough, especially if you’re traveling a far distance, but according to experts at Michigan State University, the key is to make the trip fun. Some examples include:

Making sure kids get the window seat if flying so they can look out the window.

Pack entertainment items like an I-Pad, Tablet, or DVD player wityh movies.

Talk to your kids about the process in adavance.

When it comes to the actual vacation, experts say it’s always important to have a plan, places to meet if separated, and for our young ones make sure they know how important it is not to wander off from mom or dad.

Another tip, write your name and number on the child, or on a card that is in their pocket in case they get lost.

Finally, experts say when vacationing, wait to share pictures on social media until you get home. That way no one gets tempted to make a trip to your house, while you’re not around.