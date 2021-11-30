Parenting Connection: Ways to avoid holiday season parental burnout

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Ways to avoid holiday season parental burnout

According to the 2021 State of Motherhood survey, 93% of moms report feeling burned out, at least occasionally — and that’s up 7 points from last year’s survey taken when Covid-19 was at its peak. Now, when you add holiday stresses into the burnout mix, like finding money for presents, or whether to be social during a lingering pandemic… parental burnout can really take a toll on moms and dads, that’ll set up a negative domino effect on others. Experts say parental burnout can be broken down into three categories: exhaustion, detachment, and inefficacy. Researchers say common symptoms include:

*Extreme physical and mental exhaustion

*Feeling trapped in your situation

*Emotional detachment

*More irritability and frustration

*Feelings of inadequacy

So as we head into December, mental health experts say limiting burnout starts with a self-care plan, that involves:

*Making sure your basic daily needs are met, like providing yourself enough food, drink, and sleep

*Give yourself a break, both literally and physically

*Look for good enough. This isn’t the standard you want, but child development experts say, driving stress and anxiety is our desire to be the very best all the time

*Share the load. Get help with the smaller stuff from a friend or family member

Mental health experts also say, don’t be fooled by social media. Platforms like Facebook play a big role in making it seem like other families are perfect when in reality, no family has it all together. Experts say the social media facade of family bliss is unrealistic and untrue because every family deals with stress and chaos.