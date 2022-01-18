Parenting Connection: Ways to be an effective parent

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Ways to be an effective parent.

Let’s first look at the definition of effective — “being successful in producing a desired or intended result.” That can be challenging when it involves kids, no matter the age, but child experts with kidshealth.com have come up with 9 tips that can help parents be more effective when it comes to raising great kids. They include:

*Continually try and boost your child’s self-esteem. This helps them feel capable and strong.

*Catch your kids doing good. Most of the time we call out bad behavior but make a daily point of finding something to praise.

*Set limits and be consistent with your discipline.

*Make Time for Your Kids. Even 10 minutes makes a big difference in a child’s life.

*Be a Good Role Model. If you exhibit traits like kindness and honesty, they will too.

*Make Communication a Priority. Experts say parents who reason with their kids allow them to understand and learn in a nonjudgmental way, plus are more motivated to follow through on things.

*Be Willing to Adjust Your Parenting Style. As your child grows, you’ll gradually need to change how you approach things for success.

*Show That Your Love Is Unconditional.

*Know Your Own Needs and Limitations as a Parent. As much as we want to be perfect, it’s not possible.. and sometimes your kids need to know that.

Child experts say some of the benefits of being an effective parent include, building resilience, respect, gratitude… and my favorite… a stronger bond with your kids.