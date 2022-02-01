Parenting Connection: Ways to build a child’s self-esteem

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Ways to build a child’s self-esteem.

It’s no secret that kids with strong self-esteem feel good about themselves, have confidence, cope with mistakes better, and overall, feel proud of who they are and what they can do. As a result, child development experts say, strong self-esteem helps kids do better at school, at home, and with friends.

Building self-esteem can start as early as when your child is a baby. In fact, experts say, it can start just because a child feels safe, loved, and accepted by his or her parents or guardians. As babies become toddlers and young children, their self-esteem grows when parents pay attention, let a child try new things, give smiles, and show they’re proud. Here are a few other tips from child development experts from kidshealth.org — to keep building on that self-esteem success:

*Help your child learn to do things on their own, like learning to dress, read, or ride a bike.

*Give praise to your child, but smartly. This means don’t overpraise and make sure you recognize their effort, not just the result.

*Stay away from harsh criticism. When kids hear negative messages about themselves, it harms their self-esteem.

*Let your kids be involved and give. Experts say self-esteem grows when kids actually get to see positive results from their actions.

Experts say, when kids have strong self-esteem as they grow up, the easier it gets to handle day-to-day problems that are inevitable. Plus, and maybe the most important — kids who accept and like themselves regardless of the circumstances are a lot happier than those who don’t.