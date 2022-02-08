Parenting Connection: What parents need to know about sexting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: What parents need to know about sexting.

Sexting is defined as sending or getting sent sexually explicit or suggestive images, messages, or videos on a smartphone or through the internet. Authorities say teenagers do this as a way of flirting or getting attention from someone they like. Unfortunately, these photos, videos, or texts often don’t get deleted, and for those who believe any sort of sexting done through snap chat type interactions are forever gone — think again.

Michigan State Police say the receiver can easily screenshot or have someone else record the snap chat — so that sext is saved for use, whenever and wherever. If a compromising image goes public or is sent to others, your teen could be at risk of major embarrassment and humiliation — which development experts say, could heavily damage your teenager’s self-esteem.

Parents, here are a few ways from KIDSHEALTH.com — to try and limit or stop any sort of sexting from happening with your teenagers:

*Have your children understand that “Online content exists forever.” Talk to your kids about how pictures, videos, emails, and texts that seem temporary, exist forever in cyberspace.

*Discuss openly about personal responsibility, personal boundaries, and how to resist peer pressure.

*Make sure they understand the consequences. Whether that’s feeling exposed if a sexting message or picture is released to others… or if there is punishment within your own house if your kids are caught sexting.

There can be legal consequences as well, in fact here in Michigan — a teen could face felony charges for texting explicit photos or possessing them if the person is under 18. This Risky online behavior can also haunt a college applicant or job-seeker years later.