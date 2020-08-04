Parenting Connection: What to expect when school returns with 100% online teaching

It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: What to expect when school returns with 100% online teaching.

The vast majority of Mid-Michigan students will start this school year virtually, but parents, don’t expect the process to mirror what the Spring distance learning sessions were like when schools closed down earlier this year due to Covid-19. For example, your kids will likely have daily online lessen plans with attendance taken, in fact, students should expect to have multiple log-in times during the day for instruction. Child development experts with Michigan State University say, that’s because it’s very difficult to capture everyone’s attention for long extended amounts of time via a screen. Plus, child development expert with MSU Kendra Moyses says, teachers will likely need to constantly adjust how they provide certain lesson plans.

“I think with online education you have to realize, especially with younger kids, attention spans are not going to hold and so shorter bursts are better so that you can be more actively engaged. We will have to adjust how we are teaching children online too because there is some content that just doesn’t translate into online learning very well.”

Sample schedules from what a potential day for area public school students will look like, involve a lot of free time. This means parents and guardians we will need to step up again to keep our kids on track. Next week we’ll follow up on how we as parents can help maximize at-home learning for our kids during the free time.