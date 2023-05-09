LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Using positive reinforcement to improve your child’s behavior.

New research is strengthening the notion, that telling your kids a simple ‘good job’ or ‘I’m proud of you’ when they do or say something good — works much better and faster than punishment ever will. In addition, a new article on parents.com is showing how positive reinforcement, when used correctly, can be a powerful behavior modification technique too. In layman’s terms — providing praise to your kids will then motivate them to repeat that good behavior.

A few easy examples of positive reinforcement include:

*Clapping and cheering

*Giving a high five

*Providing a hug

*Offering a special activity, like playing a game or reading a book together due to their behavior

*Telling another adult how proud you are of your child’s behavior while your child is listening

Here are some examples of behaviors to positively reinforce:

*When you see your child being a good sport

*Completing chores

*Handling a disagreement or disappointment without a tantrum

*Using manners

*Waiting patiently

Also, experts say It’s important to reward your child’s efforts and improvement too, not just wait for the perfect result. In other words… If you see them try or if they did better than last time, let them know you notice.