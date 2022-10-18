LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Ways to express care toward your kids.

An online parenting resource site called “Keep Connected” provides a whole host of ways to strengthen family relationships — and help children and teenagers grow up responsibly. One section dealt with what child development experts call, expressing care. According to those behind this facet of parenting, expressing care is the foundation of strong family relationships. It revolves around actions we do that show our kids how much we care and want the best for them.

These five general actions by parents or caregivers were found to express care:

*Be dependable: You want your kid to trust you.

*Listen: Pay attention when you’re together.

*Believe in them: Make them feel known and valued.

*Be warm: Show your kids you enjoy being with them.

*Encourage: Praise them, when deserved, for their efforts and achievements.

Along with those general actions of expressing care — researchers also came up with a list of things parents can do to help get them started, they include:

*Put away your cell phone when your kids start talking with you.

*Follow up with your kids if they share with you issues or concerns they have, rather than waiting for them to bring it up again.

*Make time for fun and laughter.

*Find satisfaction in doing things with your child they like, even if it’s not very important to you.

Also, experts say different families express care to each other in different ways — plus with individual personalities, preferences, backgrounds, and ages of our kids — that means expressing care will vary from person to person too. Ultimately it doesn’t matter how — just as long as you do it.