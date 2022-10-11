LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Ways to maximize Parent-Teacher meetings.

For most Mid-Michigan parents, you’re about ready to have that one-on-one conference with your child’s teacher — and likely this year, in person. So to help, 6 News spoke with a few local child development experts about how to get the most out of these conversations. All say parents will want to take advantage of this opportunity — not just to learn more about how their child is doing in school academically, but for other things as well. For example, now more than ever, experts say you’ll want to ask your child’s teacher how he or she is doing both mentally and socially too. Teachers spend many hours with your child and likely can give you a clear idea of how your kid is doing in all facets of life while not at home.

Here are some of the things you’ll want to find out:

*How are they doing with learning math, science, and reading?

*Do they behave?

*Do they interact with their peers?

*Do they have a friend group?

*How are they interacting with the teacher?

Here are some other very important tips for a successful parent-teacher conference:

*Be prepared for the meeting. This may include writing down a list of topics you want to discuss.

*Have the teacher describe your child’s attitude toward school and his or her peers.

*Find out what your child’s strengths and weaknesses are in school.

*Once the conference is over, talk about how it went with your child.

Child experts say parent-teacher conferences should not just be one-way conversations. The whole point of this meeting is so both you and the instructor can communicate to help your child in all areas. This means being ready to share information about your child with the teacher as well.