JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Jackson County basketball coach is accused of abusing players, and many parents want him gone.

Now, they are going to the Columbia School District for help.

Parents of players on the boys basketball team at Columbia Central say Coach Troy Stewart has been ‘mentally and physically abusive’ for a while now.

Stewart is in his third year as coach of the Golden Eagles. 6 News spoke with one of his former assistant coaches who left because of what he called ‘fundamental differences.’

“The one that happened this year that everybody witnessed, it was during a game,” said Dustin Pewsey, whose son was a junior on the team this season. “His son got pulled out of the game, the coach said ‘no go to the locker room,’ his son said ‘no, I’m not going to the locker room’ and his coach shoved him toward the locker room.”

Pewsey coached along side Stewart last year and says he saw another incident in practice.

“I saw the coach throw a ball at his son’s back as hard as he could,” Pewsey said.

6 News spoke with Stewart by phone this afternoon, who said he guided his son to the locker room in the game earlier this season.

“Because I know my son, he was going to keep running his mouth and I didn’t want him to pick up another technical foul and have to sit the next game,” Stewart said.

As for the situation in practice, Stewart says he did throw a ball, but his son accidentally stepped in the way.

Either way, Pewsey says it’s affected the players on the team.

“This is flat out abuse toward the kids,” Pewsey said. “The mental, you can’t repair that. You just see the disappointment in our boys faces even after a win. That just shouldn’t be happening, you win on a last second shot, it happened multiple times, kids come out of the locker room, not a smile on their face.”

6 News sat down with Superintendent Pam Cambell and Athletic Director Josh Kubiak on Monday, who say they are aware of the allegations.

“We had some parents make some complaints about Mr. Stewart, there is more than one set of parents,” Kubiak said. “They talked to the coach, they talked to me, we went through the normal process and we’re looking into complaints that have been brought to us.”

“We take parents interest seriously,” Campbell added. “Mr. Kubiak has looked into any complaints that he’s heard.”

Stewart says the complaints are from parents whose kids don’t play, and think they should. But he said he loves all the kids, regardless of what’s said.

For the record, Pewsey’s son is on this year’s team, and played every minute of the District Championship game.

Parents tell 6 News they will be addressing this and asking for Stewart’s job at a school board meeting Monday night.