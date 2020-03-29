“Parents, kids, school employees need certainty” Educators react to possibility of school year being over

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– During an interview yesterday with WWJ Radio, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that it is “very unlikely” that school will be back in session this spring.

“No one wants to see education not happen the way it should happen, but this is the reality we live in,” said president of the American Federation of Teachers in Michigan, David Hecker.

Right now, schools are set to open back up on April 13th, but that might not be the case.

“There’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of variables were relying upon the MDE and the state legislature to make some decisions for us, but all those things are being talked about and being contemplated at this time,” said superintendent of Mason Public Schools, Ronald Drzewicki.

Drzewicki says there is still planning to do for students who are suppose to move up a grade in the fall.

“It depends on the length of the cancellation, you know if it’s two weeks that’s one thing, if it’s three four weeks that’s another, but if it’s two, three months, and we’re not going to see kids again until August, then that’s a whole another equation there,” said Drzewicki.

There are many unknowns right now, but what educators say they do know, is that everyone is doing the best they can.

“Teachers and support staff are just doing an unbelievably phenomenal job in making sure kids get food and making sure kids get education enrichment via online or delivering packets to families, people are really going the extra step in this,” said Hecker.

Hecker added that they hope they have some answers in the near future.

“Parents, kids, school employees need to certainty and we hope to see that soon,” said Hecker.