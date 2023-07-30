JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Carter Swaenepoel of Jackson County would have been 2 years old in September — but his life was cut short last week, when his father said he found Carter unresponsive in a swimming pool.

“His arm was reach out toward the steps, he was face-down on the bottom of the pool when I found him,” said Chris Swaenepoel, Carter’s father.

Chris said this happened to his child, Carter, on July 22.

“He got out a doggy door, and I’m not exactly sure what happened, but somehow, he fell into the pool,” said Carter’s mother, Andra Miller.

Carter’s father said Carter must have tried to swim toward the steps of the pool.

“He just didn’t make it,” Swaenepoel said.

Carter was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, but could not be saved.

“He was angelic. That’s the biggest thing — he was definitely angelic. Sweetest little boy. He was going to give … a lot of love. And I feel like he was going to change the world,” said Andra Miller.

“He really loved to swim and have a good time outside. He just learned how to swim with his life jacket,” Miller said.

Kayla Murdock has known Chris for years, and her daughter, Faith, wanted to do something to help.

“Tomorrow, I’m going to do a lemonade stand for Carter’s family, because I’m going to help them with funeral, what’s it called? Expenses,” said Faith.

The fundraiser will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at Tractor Supply in Jackson.

“I’ve realized that the world can be mean, so I wanted to bring the world together,” said Faith.

Carter’s parents want to make people aware of what can happen with children if you have a doggy door.

“I want to stress doggy doors. You may not think it, but kids can get out of them. And when get out of them, you don’t know where they’ll go, you don’t know what they’ll do. It is one of my biggest concerns now, is worrying about doggy doors, because kids can get out [through] them, and it is not safe,” said Swaenepoel.

This is also a GoFundMe page set up for the family.