Parents protest mask mandate for Grand Ledge public schools

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Some parents in Grand Ledge protested ahead of tonight’s school board meeting holding signs reading “My child, My choice.”

During the board meeting, many said those exact words directly to the school board and expressed their frustration with the new mask mandate for all students.

During the board meeting, one parent made their position on the mask mandate loud and clear.

“I wear my mask because it’s my choice my option. This isn’t a mandated thing that I should be wearing. You know this shouldn’t be a mandated thing.”

The Grand Ledge school board decided two weeks ago to require masks for all students, teachers, faculty, staff and visitors this school year regardless if they’re vaccinated or not.

One parent said, “what you are asking right now is something that should not be mandated by the school, it should be a choice.”

One parent said the school board’s mask mandate decision led him to a decision of his own.

“I pulled my kids from Grand Ledge public schools for the next following school year,” the parent said.

But another parent voices her support for the school board’s decision.

“I thank you all from the bottom of my heart who voted to have the mask mandate… I feel much safer,” that parent said.

While others threatened to bring lawsuits against the school board.

Grand ledge public schools will start in-person classes on September 7.