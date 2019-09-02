Parents react to bomb threat at Ionia High School

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Classes are cancelled in the Ionia Public School District tomorrow.

The superintendent posted the news on Facebook after someone tipped off police that a bomb was planted in the high school.

While some parents agree with the superintendent’s decision to close, others don’t think it’s that serious.

“They should have just let everybody come to school tomorrow and searched everybody,” said Ionia High School parent Philip Markham.

Markham and his wife Laurie have a son in the district and they think the bomb threat is just a joke.

“Since I moved here 20 years ago, and there’s always been a bomb threat just so they can have an extra day off, it’s an Ionia fad, I guess you could say,” said Markham.

“You want to think that’s it’s going to be nothing in a town this size, but you can’t be too sure,” said Olivia Negrete, another parent in the district.

Negrete has three kids in the high school and doesn’t think it’s worth the risk.

“A lot of people were saying that it was because of the holiday weekend, but you never know, things are crazy now,” said Negrete.

Ionia Public Schools superintendent Ron Wilson says the Michigan State Police got an anonymous tip that a bomb had been planted in a locker and is set to detonate at 10:15 Tuesday morning.

“Given the level of violence we’ve seen in our country, we take these kind of threats very seriously,” said Wilson.

The State Police will search the building tomorrow, but many wonder why it wasn’t taken care of today.

“A lot of the K9 units right now, and today being Labor Day with the bridge walk, I know there are a lot of those K9 units were assigned to that function,” said Wilson.

Until tomorrow morning, these parents plan to wait it out and see if the threat is real.

“It’s silliness,” said Markham.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Negrete.

If police find this threat to be a false alarm, those involved in calling it in could face felony charges and up to four years in prison.