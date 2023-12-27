LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A parole request by Floyd Jarvi has been denied.

Jarvi entered a no contest plea in Livingston County court in 1994 to charges related to a brutal rape. He was originally sentenced to 23-60 years in prison.

He first became eligible for parole in 2014 — and it was consistently denied until 2022. The board approved his parole, then reversed that decision. The new decision will keep him from requesting parole again until Jan. 2, 2026.

Floyd Jarvi has been denied parole from a Michigan prison after Attorney General Dana Nessel intervened in parole proceedings. (WLNS)

But the parole board reversed its decision to release Jarvi after the intervention of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“It took enormous courage for the victim to face her assailant and the parole board repeatedly over the last decade,” said Nessel. “It is clear, as the Michigan Parole Board found, that Mr. Jarvi is not fit or ready for parole. Our department will continue to work vigorously on behalf of victims and to protect the safety of the public.”

Jarvi drove Wendy Jo Morrison off the road, beat her and raped her. Morrison praised the Attorney General for her involvement in the case.

“Attorney General Dana Nessel personally responded to my concerns about Jarvi’s release,” Morrison said in a news release. “She made me feel heard and seen when I was ready to give up and has reaffirmed my faith in the justice system. I am grateful to Dana Nessel, Assistant Attorney General John Pallas, and everyone at the Department of Attorney General who worked on this case to help keep our community safe.”