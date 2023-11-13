LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Orange barrel season might not quite be over in East Lansing, as you’ll have to take a detour from part of Lake Lansing Road starting Monday.

The closure of Lake Lansing Road between Porter and Gibson Avenues begins Monday. It will allow crews to replace pavement over a utility repair, according to the East Lansing Department of Public Works.

Traffic detours will go to Hagadorn Road, Saginaw Highway and Abbot Road. City officials say they will maintain as much access as possible to businesses and residences.

The road is expected to reopen to traffic on Friday.

If you have questions, you can call the East Lansing Dept. of Public Works at 517-337-9459