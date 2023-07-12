LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a bill naming a section of highway for a Michigan State Police trooper who died in 2020 after a crash caused by a drunken driver.

A stretch of US-127 between Mason and the I-96 interchange near Lansing will be dubbed Trooper Starr Memorial Highway.

It honors Trooper Caleb Starr. On July 10, 2020, a drunken driver crossed the centerline of Grand River Avenue west of Nash Highway near Saranac and hit Starr’s cruiser head-on. He died three weeks later. At age 33, he left behind a wife and two young daughters.

Investigators said the other driver, Thomasina Jones, had a blood alcohol content level of nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. She later pleaded guilty to multiple charges and was sentenced to between 27 and 50 years in prison for second-degree murder.

A Michigan State Police cruiser that was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Ionia County’s Boston Township on July 10, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan State Police) A jeep that was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Ionia County’s Boston Township on July 10, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan State Police)

“Michigan owes a debt of gratitude to Michigan State Trooper Caleb Starr,” Rep. Kara Hope, D-Holt, who sponsored the memorial highway bill, said in a Wednesday statement released by the governor’s office. “He and his family deserve this token of our appreciation and more for Trooper Starr’s public service and sacrifice.”

Whitmer said she was “proud” to sign the bill into law.

The portion of US-126 honoring Starr is also the James M. Pelton Firefighters Memorial Highway.