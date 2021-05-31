Participate in ‘Taps Across America’ on 6 News

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This Memorial Day 6 News will be participating in ‘Taps Across America.’ We are inviting musicians of all ages with various talents to play their instruments on their front lawns; porches, and driveways to honor their fallen heroes.

‘Taps Across America’ began on CBS News with their “On The Road” correspondent Steve Hartman. This event launched last year to give extra respect to service members.

If you are participating this Memorial Day 6 News is asking the community to send video to Newtips@wlns.com