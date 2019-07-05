Parts of East Lansing in dark after power outage

More than 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers are in the dark. That’s after power went out in some parts of East Lansing.

The power outage happened just before 1 p.m., affecting 2,638 customers. The affected area includes large parts of downtown East Lansing and the neighborhoods north and east of downtown.

In East Lansing a number of traffic lights are out. If you are at an intersection that has non-working traffic lights, East Lansing Police ask that drivers treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

The BWL outage map estimates that power should be restored by 5 p.m.

An alert sent out by the city reminded drivers to treat intersections with stop lights as four way stop signs.

6 News is checking to find out what caused the outage, although it happened around the time a brief but powerful storm raced across the area.