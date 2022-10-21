LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This Saturday’s production overtime shift at GM’s Lansing-Delta Township Assembly Plant has been canceled due to a temporary parts shortage.

Eric Lacy, a spokesperson with GM, said the company was notified of the shortage Friday morning and informed all affected employees.

The Lansing-Delta Township Assembly Plant runs a five-day, two-shift production schedule Monday through Friday.

Saturday production overtime shifts are typically run to meet demand but are not ran every Saturday.

“We take into consideration a variety of factors when scheduling overtime and try to schedule it as far in advance as we can so our employees and their families can plan ahead,” Lacy said.

The Lansing-Delta Township Assembly Plant produces the Buick Enclave and the Chevrolet Traverse.