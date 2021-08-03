Pass or fail: Police and Fire millages

1 mill = $1 per $1,000 of taxable value

Lansing Essential Services Millage: Should the City of Lansing increase the millage from 18.9 mill to 20 mill for five years to fund essential services like police protection, fire protection, and local road and sidewalk maintenance, raising $2,770,894 in its first year?

Parma Township Proposal No. 1: The Township of Parma wants to increase the limitations on general ad valorem taxes by 1.25 mills for 6 years to provide funds for fire protection within the Township. If approved, it is estimated that the levy of 1.25 mills will provide revenue of $113,098.28 in the first calendar year.

Parma Township Proposal No. 2: The Township of Parma wants to increase the limitations on general ad valorem taxes by .5 mills for 6 years to provide funds for a portion of the costs for police protection within the Township. If approved, it is estimated that the levy of .5 mills will provide revenue of $$45,239.31 in the first calendar year.

Columbia Township Fire Millage: Should Columbia Township renew the millage at .4405 mills for five years to provide fire protections within Columbia Township, including operating the Columbia Township Fire Department, raising an estimated $194,674 in the first year the millage?

Columbia Township Police Millage: Should Columbia Township renew the millage at .8814 mills for five years to provide police protections within Columbia Township, including operating the Columbia Township Police Department, raising an estimated $389,526 in the first year the millage?

Sandstone Township Proposition: The Charter Township of Sandstone wants to renew the authorized charter millage of 1.25 mills for five years for township fire protection. If approved, 1.25 mills will provide revenue of $180,414 in the first year.

Wright Township Proposition: Wright Township wants to levy a new millage of 2.5 mills on all taxable property for 10 years for fire protection, rescue and other safety services and fire related equipment for the Wright-Waldron Fire & Ambulance Association. If approved, this millage would raise an estimated $132,745.45 in the first year the millage is levied.