Pass or Fail: What voters decided on local school millages

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In the WLNS-TV viewing area, voters in several communities had the choice to approve or a deny a proposed school millage. Here’s what passed and failed.

PASSED

Potterville School Bond

Potterville Public Schools would like approval to borrow $28,000,000 and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series.

The funds would be used for erecting, furnishing, and equipping an early childhood classroom addition to the Elementary School and an auxiliary gym addition to the Middle School/High School; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings; and erecting, equipping, preparing, developing, and improving athletic fields and facilities, playgrounds, parking areas, driveways, and sites?

FAILED

UNDECIDED

Jonesville School Bond

Jonesville Community Schools, Hillsdale and Jackson Counties, Michigan would like approval to borrow $5,500,000 and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds.

The funds would be used to prepare, develop, improve, and equip athletic fields, athletic facilities, and sites; erecting, furnishing, and equipping an athletic/concession/restroom building at the high school athletic complex; and erecting storage buildings.

Hanover Horton School Sinking Fund

This proposal would allow the Hanover- Horton School District, Jackson and Hillsdale Counties, Michigan, to increase property taxes by no more than 1 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 5 years, 2022 to 2026, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology, and all other purposes authorized by law. The estimated revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2022 is approximately $295,000?

Leslie School Bond

This proposal would allow the school district to levy the statutory rate of no more than 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law. The period would run from 2021 to 2030, and provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2021 is approximately $1,486,412.