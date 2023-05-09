LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A young woman was taken to the hospital after a possible hit-and-run in Lansing.

The crash occurred on Oakland Ave and Marshall St at around 7:50 Tuesday night.

A 6 News photojournalist witnessed the crash as it happened.

A black cross-over SUV appeared to turn left on Marshall, striking the back of the victim’s vehicle, a blue Elantra. The Elantra spun onto the curb before crashing.

The black car then allegedly ran from the crash down Marshall.

LPD officials confirmed with 6 News that the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The injured passenger is expected to survive.