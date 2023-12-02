LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A passenger trolley overturned in St. Johns around 5 p.m. Friday, while it was transporting people in in preparation for the Santa Parade, St. Johns Deputy Chief of Police Andy Tobias said Saturday afternoon.

St. Johns Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of N. Clinton St. in St. Johns at 5:06 p.m.

Tobias said officials believe the trolley was carrying about 20 people, and that about 16 people had non-life-threatening injuries from the accident.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel were already in the area for the holiday event and were able to respond quickly.

According to Tobias, every injured person who went to Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns or Sparrow Hospital in Lansing has been treated and released.

Alcohol was not a factor in the trolley accident, St. Johns Police Dept. said.

The accident is still under investigation.