LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Supporters gathered on the White House lawn for a historic moment as the president signs the ‘Respect for Marriage Act.’

Federal protection for LGBTQ and interracial marriages is now in effect and it’s already having an effect here in Mid-Michigan.

The organization ‘Lansing Pride’ focuses on being proud of who you are, and the group said these laws are a giant step for human rights.

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, advocates for same-sex and interracial couples wanted to safeguard these marriages.

And officials with Lansing Pride said it’s about time lawmakers took action. The enshrinement of federal protection gives the group hope that more people will be proud and authentic to be who they are.

Lansing Pride Media Coordinator Patrick Monroe said this was a long time coming.

“I hate people saying that ‘Oh, they can’t do this because they’re gay, they’re straight, they’re bi, they’re black, brown, whatever,’ this bill shows that as I’ve said, we’re all one person, and we all have equal rights under the law now,” Monroe said.

This all comes at a time when hate crimes are on the rise. President Biden said this civil rights bill honors the courage and sacrifice of generations of couples who fought for marriage equality