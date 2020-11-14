Patrons save East Lansing cat cafe

(WLNS) EAST LANSING, Mich. — Many businesses faced numerous troubles in order to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic but one local café seems to have nine lives thanks to faithful patrons.

The Constellation Café in East Lansing is not a normal coffee shop. Because, while you are there, you can adopt a rescue cat. While the cat adoption portion of the shop was doing well, executive director Kelsey Maccombs was afraid that she was going to lay off workers and shut down the coffee portion of the café due to lack of sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. To combat the dire situation, Kelsey went to Facebook for help and the community stepped in. From donations and sales, the café raised around $94 thousand dollars in just three days.

Kelsey is still in disbelief and grateful for the help and now her team can focus more on finding homes for more cats.