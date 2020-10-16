Pay raise for Henry Ford Health Workers

MICHIGAN (WLNS) — Health care workers for Henry Ford Health Systems are getting a pay raise.

The hospital announced a pay increase to $15/hour. This will affect more than 3,000 team members, including environmental service associates, nurse assistants, food service workers and health screeners, among others.

“It starts with us right. We’re thrilled to be able to do this. This has been in the works even before Covid, but since Covid, we have seen our people give everything to care for our community so this is huge for us,” Vice President for Human Resources Cindy Harrison said.