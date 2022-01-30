‘Payton Thorne Charity Day’ held at HopCat, MSU quarterback using NIL to give back

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When the NCAA started allowing college athletes to profit off their Name, Image, and Likeness, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne took full advantage and is now using it to give back.

In October, Thorne and HopCat formed a partnership using NIL. On Sunday, the two sides put their partnership to good use.

For every order of Cosmik Fries and ‘Payton Thorne Burger’ sold, HopCat donated $1 to Thorne’s charity of choice, Tim Tebow’s Foundation – ‘Rescue Them’ Campaign. The restaurant also planned to match the dollar amount, up to $1,000.

“I think anytime you have a chance to give back, you should, and to help people in need. Throughout my whole life, my parents have made that a priority,” Thorne said.

HopCat brand manager, Michele Ary, said “Since the pandemic, we haven’t been able to be as charitable. We looked at this partnership as a way to give back.”

Thorne added on choosing Tebow’s foundation, “I’ve been a Tim Tebow fan my whole life and his foundation does a lot of great things, with different areas of people. The one that really stuck out was the fight against Human Trafficking.”

For those that weren’t able to make it on Sunday, they can find a link to donate on Thorne’s and HopCat’s Instagram accounts.

During the charity day, Thorne held a meet and greet with his fans. He signed everything from footballs, to dollar bills, to scarves, and shoes.

“I’m probably going to wear it to State games, 12-year-old Max McCallicer, who got his shoes signed by Thorne, said. “I was scrolling through my Instagram and saw on Payton’s story that he was going to be here.”

There was also a raffle that featured Thorne signed footballs, HopCat gift cards, and free Cosmic Fries for a year, which was like winning the lottery for MSU student Michael Wright.

“HopCat is my favorite restaurant in East Lansing, especially because it’s only a Michigan thing and I’m not from here. I really like eating here. The fact that I get fries for a whole year is pretty nice,” Wright said.

“This was like the first place that I came to when I was getting recruited here,” Thorne said. “The fries stuck out for sure. Probably the best fries I’ve ever had.”