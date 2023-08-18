LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The PBS show “Curious Crew” is having a casting call on Tuesday. They are selecting 45 kids for the cast.

To be a cast member it “takes a lot of energy, excitement and curiosity about science.”

“That’s the biggest thing we are looking for. When kids come out to audition, we want to see their excitement and enjoyment of science and STEM.”

Auditions are Tuesday, Aug. 22, starting at 4 p.m. Auditions are open to children ages 9-13.

Those interested in auditioning can sign up at wkar.org.