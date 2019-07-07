Peaceful protest planned to address policing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The topic of police brutality made its way to mid- Michigan in June after a video showed a Lansing police officer punching a teenage girl during an arrest.

Members of the Lansing community say they want their voices heard when it comes to incidents like this.

Black Lives Matter Lansing will have a peaceful demonstration at City Hall on Monday to share their concerns with officials.

“I’ve heard teachers, I’ve heard pastors, community members say that they fear for the children in this community seeing this consistently,” Lansing resident Karrington Kelsey said, “not only in Lansing but across the nation.”

Members of Lansing Residents United were listening and hoping to share the experiences of their neighbors with as many people as possible.

“They don’t have a loud voice, and so it’s really important that those people feel that they have something, a conduit where they can say something,” Teshia Johnson said. “And I think that’s what we came together, given the event that happened in the community with the young girl in the LPD incident.”

Police are still investigating what happened in the Potter-Walsh neighborhood that day, and the two responding officers involved remain on leave. Community members say the fact that police are listening and responding to their concerns is a step in the right direction, but they also say they still need to do more.

“There’s been lots of, you know, “We’re listening, we’re listening,” but we need action to happen,” Johnson said. “And I think that the overall goal of Lansing Residents United as a collective would be, it’s not just “We’re listening.””

Lansing Residents United says they’ll keep speaking up until the city acts.

“We are here,” Kelsey says, “and we will use our narratives to tell you that if you are going to represent us, you are actually going to do the community work that we need.”