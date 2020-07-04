Peaceful protest to raise awareness for several petition drives hosted at the Capitol

The Committee to Recall Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosts a peaceful protest at the Capitol on July 4, 2020

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This 4th of July some people say they’re working to protect their independence, by fighting to prevent their freedoms from being taken away.

The Committee to Recall Governor Gretchen Whitmer hosted a peaceful protest at the Capitol Saturday to raise awareness of their petition. Since the petition was appealed by the Governor, they aren’t able to collect signatures yet but Chad Baase, who got the petition language approved by the Board of State Canvassers says that won’t slow them down.

“The goal of today is to raise awareness in the public and let the public know that we still are working,” Baase said.

The petition’s new launch date is July 29, 2020, but they wanted to use today as an opportunity to help collaboration and fundraising efforts. Baase says he hopes to get 1.5 million signatures in the 60-day window.

Several other groups and organizations were also in attendance, showing support, while also hoping to gain signatures for their own petitions.

“We are trying to bring back a reward system that allows inmates to earn time off their sentence based on their rehabilitative efforts,” Jessica Siminski, a petition circulator for the Michigan Prisoner Rehabilitation Credit Act said.

Others sill, are working to limit the power of issuing executive orders by amending the constitution.

The Restore Freedom Initiative aims to “reign back in the power the government has; prevent future abuses of power by the governor, legislature and courts, including in times of crisis, war or emergency; restore Michigan to a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

“I believe the people of this country need to do the right thing and the right thing is to step up and make the world the way we want it,” Christopher Wilding of Dearborn Heights said.

Wilding added, he wants every citizen to know they have a valued place in this country

and he’s delighted to see so many people, like himself, fighting for what they believe in.

“I’m a small voice but I’m one of them. i got children and grandchildren and I want them to have a wonderful life like I’ve had,” Wilding said.