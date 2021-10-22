Pearl Harbor sailor returns home after 80 years

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Watervliet native is finally coming home, after being killed on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Seaman 1st Class Wesley Graham will be buried Oct. 27 in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta.

Originally from Benton Harbor, Graham enlisted to join the Navy in Detroit at age 20. Graham helped upkeep the ship, served as a lookout and was also a member of the gun crew.

Graham was promoted twice during his time with the Navy, being promoted to Seaman 1st Class on Feb. 16, 1941.

The fallen sailor had four awards in his honor, including a Purple Heart Medal, an American Defense Service Medal with the fleet clasp, an Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with a bronze star and a World War II Victory Medal.

As of Sept. 21, 388 of the USS Oklahoma sailors have been identified.