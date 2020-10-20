Peckham to host youth-led candidate forum

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Young people from the Flint and Lansing areas who have faced challenges in their lives will lead a “We Are the Change” candidate forum in six mid-Michigan House races on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Participants will bring up issues such as bullying, disability rights, gun control, and foster care. The forum is sponsored by Michigan’s Children, Peckham Youth Services, the Institute for Educational Leadership, and the Capitol Area College Access Network and will feature eight young people between the ages of 16 and 24 with a range of experiences with disabilities and the justice system.

“Our students have had unique experiences with multiple systems and we all need to listen,” said Sarah Britton, Director of Prevention and ReEntry Services, at Peckham. “They have something important to say about their experiences, the hurdles and the brokenness of some of those systems. Their voices matter.”

Invited candidates from the Flint area include Democrat Cynthia Neely and Republican James Miraglia (34th District); Democrat Sheryl Kennedy and Republican David Martin (48th District); Democrat John Cherry and Republican Bryan Lutz (49th District). Candidates from the Lansing-area include Democrat Kara Hope and Nate J. Ross (67th District); Democrat Sarah Anthony and Republican Robert J. Atkinson (68th District); and Democrat Julie Brixie and Republican Grace Norris (69th District).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates are invited to attend virtually. Peckham students enrolled in the Lansing campus will have the option to attend in-person with safety protections and social distancing in place.

The forum will take place from 4 until 5:30 Thursday evening. The link to attend the forum virtually can be found here.