Pedestrian bridge falls onto Detroit freeway; no injuries

DETROIT (AP) – Authorities say a portion of a pedestrian bridge fell onto a Detroit freeway, blocking traffic.

A Michigan State Police spokesman says no one was injured in the collapse onto westbound Interstate 94 early Friday. State police reported on Twitter that the agency was notified about 5:20 a.m. that part of the Townsend Pedestrian Bridge near Van Dyke Avenue had fallen.

The portion of the bridge over I-94’s eastbound lanes was still standing early Friday. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the bridge to fall. Shaw told WWJ-AM that police had unconfirmed reports that the bridge may have been struck by a truck.