Pedestrian hit by Amtrak train west of Jackson

ALBION, Mich. (WLNS)– One person was hit by an Amtrak train last night.

According to Kimberly Woods, with Amtrak Media Relations, service on an Amtrak train 355 was suspended after it came into contact with a person on the track.

The incident happened at around 7:25 p.m. Saturday night, about 20 miles from the Jackson, Mich., station. The train was headed to Battle Creek.

According to an email from Woods, 65 customers were on the train at the time of the incident. There are no reported injuries to customers or crew members.

Woods adds that an investigation into the incident is underway.

6 News reached out to Amtrak for more details. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.