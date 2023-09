LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people sustained minor injuries when they were hit by a car Thursday night.

The collision happened in the 2500 block of E. Jolly Rd.

Lansing Police tell 6 News both walkers had minor injuries. They were conscious and breathing when emergency services arrived. Lansing Police classified the collision as “nothing major.”

One of the pedestrians is a minor.

Both Lansing Fire Department and Delhi Township Medical responded.